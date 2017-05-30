Little girl's birthday wish to meet police officers comes true in a big way
Sgt. Jason Cote with KCPD came to Hannah's birthday on Saturday. Photos via Jason Cote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|Beware
|339
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Handfulforever
|57
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|May 28
|William Sollenberger
|3
|i-435
|May 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|May 27
|GreyWolf62
|127
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC