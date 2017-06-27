Lead poisoning is still a problem in Kansas City
In the last month, more than six children in Kansas City have tested positive for high levels of lead poisoning. "Between 800 and 1200 children in Kansas City are lead poisoned at any give time," said Amy Roberts, who manages the health department's Lead Poisoning Prevention Healthy Homes Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|7 min
|poor kids
|340
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Emilee
|186
|abdl (Jan '15)
|Jun 26
|ForeverKid17
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jun 26
|crip
|236
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|Kebabs121
|38
|Help with H plug
|Jun 25
|Kebabs121
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC