Lawyer awaits probe of St. Louis cop-...

Lawyer awaits probe of St. Louis cop-on-cop shooting Kansas City, Mo. ...

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
abdl (Jan '15) 10 min ForeverKid17 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr True That 20,946
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) 12 hr crip 236
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 19 hr Kebabs121 38
Help with H plug 19 hr Kebabs121 3
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 19 hr Kebabs121 65
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16) Sun Jayhawks913 15
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC