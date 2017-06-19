KCP&L giving away Nest thermostats

Flood Warning issued June 19 at 11:07AM CDT expiring June 21 at 3:24AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline Flood Warning issued June 19 at 11:07AM CDT expiring June 21 at 4:59AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued June 19 at 7:53AM CDT expiring June 20 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray Flood Warning issued June 18 at 9:00AM CDT expiring June 20 at 8:06AM CDT in effect for: Carroll KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Power & Light is giving away Nest thermostats, which will learn your daily routine and adjust accordingly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.