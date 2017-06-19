KCMO Sets Curbside Pickup Schedule to...

KCMO Sets Curbside Pickup Schedule to Remove Large Tree Limbs

The city is making curbside pickup available for Kansas City, Missouri, residents cleaning up after weekend storms swept through the area. Bags of leaves and small sticks should be taken to one of the city's three leaf and brush drop-off sites.

