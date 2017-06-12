KCI Airport Reports 37th Consecutive ...

KCI Airport Reports 37th Consecutive Month of Passenger Growth

Kansas City, MO - infoZine - The City of Kansas City, MO Aviation Department reports that 1,038,206 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport's gates in May, a 3.9-percent increase from May 2016. May passenger boardings were up 4.0 percent, with a total of 530,826.

