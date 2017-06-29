KC woman sues Uber, alleges driver raped her

Flood Warning issued June 29 at 1:36PM CDT expiring July 2 at 2:12AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Buchanan Flood Warning issued June 29 at 1:36PM CDT expiring July 1 at 9:07AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Nodaway Flood Warning issued June 29 at 10:08AM CDT expiring July 4 at 1:19AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued June 29 at 10:08AM CDT expiring July 3 at 2:09AM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued June 29 at 10:08AM CDT expiring July 1 at 5:06PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Gentry Flood Warning issued June 29 at 10:08AM CDT expiring July 2 at 7:43AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston Flood Warning issued June 29 at 9:52AM CDT expiring July 3 at 8:12PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline Flood Warning issued June 29 at 9:52AM CDT expiring July 4 at 2:30AM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline Flood Warning ... (more)

