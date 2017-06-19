KC startup makes finals in $100,000 g...

KC startup makes finals in $100,000 global pitch contest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A Kansas City startup is now one of six finalists in a $100,000 global pitch competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min BuildTheWall 20,944
Pain Meds,OPIATES AND OTHERS Sun Onlineshopx 1
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16) Jun 15 Jayhawks913 12
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Jun 15 Jayhawks913 35
H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16) Jun 15 Jayhawks913 8
Help me find stuff Jun 15 Jayhawks913 20
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jun 9 Guyfromkc88 62
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,860 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC