KC family searches for stolen classic car
A Kansas City couple is searching for clues after their prized possession-- a blue and white striped 1969 Pontiac Trans Am -- was stolen from their locked garage early Tuesday morning. "I thought we had lots of extra security measures to keep it in tact and in our possession," Valerie Dubois told 41 Action News.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Wed
|yup
|61
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|Jun 6
|Truth
|167
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|henry
|184
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Beware
|339
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
