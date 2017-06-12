KC bulks up on pitchers, college tale...

KC bulks up on pitchers, college talent in Draft

19 hrs ago

The Royals' 2017 MLB Draft started with a first baseman, ended with a shortstop and contained a whole lot of pitchers in between. From Monday night to Wednesday evening, Kansas City made 41 picks.

