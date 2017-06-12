Kansas man charged after allegedly seeking mom-daughter sex slaves
Michael David Mitchell, 63, was charged Monday with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate travel for the purpose of having sex with a minor, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. Court documents allege Mitchell told undercover investigators he was looking for a mother and children to enslave for sex, and he was willing to pay for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jun 9
|Guyfromkc88
|62
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|Jun 9
|Anonymous
|168
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|emily
|185
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Beware
|339
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC