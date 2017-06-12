Kansas man charged after allegedly se...

Kansas man charged after allegedly seeking mom-daughter sex slaves

12 hrs ago

Michael David Mitchell, 63, was charged Monday with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate travel for the purpose of having sex with a minor, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. Court documents allege Mitchell told undercover investigators he was looking for a mother and children to enslave for sex, and he was willing to pay for it.

