Kansas City to set curfew for parks, trails amid violence
Kansas City, Mo., is planning to expand its curfew rules to all city parks and trails after several recent homicides that occurred on or near such areas sparked concerns. "We want it to be comprehensive, and we want a welcoming approach," said Mark McHenry, director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
