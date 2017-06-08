Kansas City to set curfew for parks, ...

Kansas City to set curfew for parks, trails amid violence

Kansas City, Mo., is planning to expand its curfew rules to all city parks and trails after several recent homicides that occurred on or near such areas sparked concerns. "We want it to be comprehensive, and we want a welcoming approach," said Mark McHenry, director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

