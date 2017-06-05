Kansas City, Mo., Shows Off Its Pride

June 2017 marks the 42nd anniversary of the first Pride celebration in Kansas City, Mo. This year's celebration featured the quartet Well Strung, DJ Citizen Jane, Betty Who, David Hernandez, and Frenchie Davis.

