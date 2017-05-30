Kansas City Man Sentenced for PCP Conspiracy
On Nov. 22, 2016, Barrett pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute PCP from Jan. 1, 2014, to May 21, 2015, and to aiding and abetting money laundering. Barrett admitted he was a mid-level PCP dealer and obtained multiple-ounce quantities of PCP to distribute in PCP-dipped cigarettes called "sticks," half-ounce bottles, and full ounce bottles.
