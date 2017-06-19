Kansas City fire crews investigate cause of massive blaze near downtown
When crews arrived on the scene, dark black smoke billowing from the warehouse at the location of Friday's Only Furniture Outlet.The smoke could be seen miles away. Up to 90 firefighters battled a massive fire at a three-story furniture warehouse in Kansas City.
