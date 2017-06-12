Kansas City After Look News Link Lookout
Brass Boxing will be hosting a self-defense class for both men and women on June 24 at 4 p.m. The decision to host the seminar comes after the recent shooting in Washington D.C. and the homicides on local Kansas City trails. One of the largest, independently-organized TEDx events in the world, TEDxKC has announced perspective-altering speakers for its summer event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16)
|19 hr
|Jayhawks913
|12
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Jayhawks913
|35
|H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16)
|22 hr
|Jayhawks913
|8
|Help me find stuff
|22 hr
|Jayhawks913
|20
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jun 9
|Guyfromkc88
|62
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|Jun 9
|Anonymous
|168
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC