June 8 Crash Reports -

June 8 Crash Reports -

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shirley M. Bauer, 76, was driving north on state Route T, about one-tenth of a mile south of Campbell Drive, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment. Bauer, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Wed yup 61
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Jun 6 Truth 167
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) Jun 5 henry 184
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jun 3 Beware 339
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jackson County was issued at June 08 at 2:55PM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC