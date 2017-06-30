June 29 Crash Reports

A Holden man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Auston K. Gerth, 21, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50 at Sadie Lane when his vehicle struck the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by Floyd W. Hatfield, 55, of Sedalia, who was stopped for a red light.

