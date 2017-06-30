June 29 Crash Reports -
A Holden man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Auston K. Gerth, 21, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50 at Sadie Lane when his vehicle struck the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by Floyd W. Hatfield, 55, of Sedalia, who was stopped for a red light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Kebabs121
|8
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Wed
|poor kids
|340
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Jun 27
|Emilee
|186
|abdl (Jan '15)
|Jun 26
|ForeverKid17
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jun 26
|crip
|236
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|Kebabs121
|38
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC