James Johann Joins Standford's Lineup
It was Larry The Cable Guy, Ron White, Bill Engvall and James Johann who were the original 'Blue Collar Tour.' Their big days began at Universal Studios Theater in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|58 min
|Guyfromkc88
|62
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|168
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|emily
|185
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Beware
|339
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC