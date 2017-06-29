James Blunt hits the road with buddy Ed Sheeran tonight: "I hope...
The North American leg of Ed Sheeran's Divide tour kicks off tonight in Kansas City, MO, and his special guest will be his good pal, James Blunt . That means, James says, "we may have a few hangovers to deal with in the next few months!" James is promoting his new album The Afterlove, which includes some songs Ed co-wrote.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|Kebabs121
|8
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Wed
|poor kids
|340
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Jun 27
|Emilee
|186
|abdl (Jan '15)
|Jun 26
|ForeverKid17
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jun 26
|crip
|236
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|Kebabs121
|38
