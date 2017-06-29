James Blunt hits the road with buddy Ed Sheeran tonight: "I hope...

The North American leg of Ed Sheeran's Divide tour kicks off tonight in Kansas City, MO, and his special guest will be his good pal, James Blunt . That means, James says, "we may have a few hangovers to deal with in the next few months!" James is promoting his new album The Afterlove, which includes some songs Ed co-wrote.

