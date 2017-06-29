James Blunt hits the road with buddy Ed Sheeran tonight: "I hope...

James Blunt hits the road with buddy ...

James Blunt hits the road with buddy Ed Sheeran tonight

The North American leg of Ed Sheeran's Divide tour kicks off tonight in Kansas City, MO, and his special guest will be his good pal, James Blunt . That means, James says, "we may have a few hangovers to deal with in the next few months!" James is promoting his new album The Afterlove, which includes some songs Ed co-wrote.

