Jackson Pollock's 'Mural' Returns to the United States After Successful European Tour

After spending the last two years touring Europe, Jackson Pollock's Mural is returning to the United States for a three-museum tour. Beginning July 8, Mural which the University of Iowa Museum of Art has been lending to multiple museums worldwide since 2014 will be on view at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.

