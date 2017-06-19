Jackson Pollock's 'Mural' Returns to the United States After Successful European Tour
After spending the last two years touring Europe, Jackson Pollock's Mural is returning to the United States for a three-museum tour. Beginning July 8, Mural which the University of Iowa Museum of Art has been lending to multiple museums worldwide since 2014 will be on view at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.
