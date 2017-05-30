Independence man charged with murder in KC road rage killing
Police say Chris Hutson, 19, of Lee's Summit, was shot and killed while driving last week around 4:15 p.m. on Holmes Road near Interstate 435. A man began heckling Hutson for driving slow, and when the man passed them, Hutson pulled up to the man and argued with him, police have said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|12 hr
|Beware
|339
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|21 hr
|Handfulforever
|57
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|May 28
|William Sollenberger
|3
|i-435
|May 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|May 27
|GreyWolf62
|127
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC