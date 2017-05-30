Independence man charged with murder ...

Independence man charged with murder in KC road rage killing

Police say Chris Hutson, 19, of Lee's Summit, was shot and killed while driving last week around 4:15 p.m. on Holmes Road near Interstate 435. A man began heckling Hutson for driving slow, and when the man passed them, Hutson pulled up to the man and argued with him, police have said.

