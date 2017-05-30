Impact of Pres. Trump's climate change decision
President Donald Trump's announcement on Thursday that the United States will pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement could bring drastic results to the metro area, according to the founder a local wind energy company. Joe Spease, who founded Wind So Hy in 2008 in Overland Park, said the metro area and surrounding Midwest continue to serve as a great spot for renewable energy companies.
