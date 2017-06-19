Haldex Introduces Online Savings Calculator
Haldex AB introduced its online air disc brake savings calculator to help fleets determine the long-term savings of air disc brakes compared with drum brakes over the life of either the tractor or trailer. The calculator allows the fleet to input actual labor cost per hour, material cost for both truck and trailer, annual mileage, replacement cycle, number of units, and vehicle downtime, according to the Sweden-based company.
