Greater Kansas City Ozone Alert Issued for Friday, June 9

Kansas City, MO - infoZine - The Mid-America Regional Council Air Quality Program has issued an orange Ozone Alert for June 9. This alert indicates that an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected in the Kansas City region. The two most important things residents should do on Ozone Alert days are: Protect Your Health Ozone pollution can cause a variety of problems in healthy adults, including chest pains, coughing, nausea, throat irritation and difficulty breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.