German music festival in Cole Camp Sa...

German music festival in Cole Camp Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

The Loehnig German Band, back row from left, Jim Oncken and Terry Loehnig; front row, Bonnie Oncken, Ehren Oncken and Marilyn Loehnig. The German Club of Cole Camp will host its 26th annual Sangerfest - German music festival at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Jaycee Gardens in downtown Cole Camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Wed yup 61
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Tue Truth 167
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Mon Charles Porter 24
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) Jun 5 henry 184
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jun 3 Beware 339
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC