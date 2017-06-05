German music festival in Cole Camp Saturday

The Loehnig German Band, back row from left, Jim Oncken and Terry Loehnig; front row, Bonnie Oncken, Ehren Oncken and Marilyn Loehnig. The German Club of Cole Camp will host its 26th annual Sangerfest - German music festival at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Jaycee Gardens in downtown Cole Camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.