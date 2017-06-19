Fireworks stands open in Missouri, bu...

Fireworks stands open in Missouri, but laws vary

Fireworks stands opened in Missouri Friday. While fireworks are still illegal in Kansas City proper, it's the eighth year in a row fireworks have been legal in nearby Independence.

