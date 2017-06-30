District attorney issuing report on d...

District attorney issuing report on deadly attack on police

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Last summer, a military veteran who was angry over the police treatment of black men ambushed law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge, killing three and wounding three before a sniper fatally shot him. On Friday, District Attorney Hillar Moore III planned to hold a news conference to release videos and a report on the July 17 rampage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Thu Kebabs121 8
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Wed poor kids 340
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) Jun 27 Emilee 186
abdl (Jan '15) Jun 26 ForeverKid17 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Jun 26 crip 236
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Jun 25 Kebabs121 38
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC