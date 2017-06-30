District attorney issuing report on deadly attack on police
Last summer, a military veteran who was angry over the police treatment of black men ambushed law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge, killing three and wounding three before a sniper fatally shot him. On Friday, District Attorney Hillar Moore III planned to hold a news conference to release videos and a report on the July 17 rampage.
