Crews begin dismantling Confederate monument in St. Louis
Brendan Koch, left, holds a Missouri battle flag used during the Civil War as he and his mother, Janet Koch, watch the removal of a Confederate monument from a city park Monday, June 26, 2017, in St. Louis. As part of an agreement between the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum, the museum will pay for the removal of the monument and store it until a permanent new site is found for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|abdl (Jan '15)
|12 hr
|ForeverKid17
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|True That
|20,946
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Mon
|crip
|236
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Kebabs121
|38
|Help with H plug
|Sun
|Kebabs121
|3
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Kebabs121
|65
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16)
|Sun
|Jayhawks913
|15
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC