Contegix Continues Acquisition Tear With Deal For Cloud Services Provider BlackMesh

Application management services provider Contegix Tuesday said it has acquired cloud services provider BlackMesh, its third acquisition since private equity firm Strattam Capital bought a controlling share of the company in November. "Strattam saw an opportunity in this space of smaller hosting companies with the opportunity to consolidate," said Jeremy Pease, senior vice president of product and strategy for St. Louis-based Contegix, in an interview with CRN.

