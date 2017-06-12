Contegix Continues Acquisition Tear With Deal For Cloud Services Provider BlackMesh
Application management services provider Contegix Tuesday said it has acquired cloud services provider BlackMesh, its third acquisition since private equity firm Strattam Capital bought a controlling share of the company in November. "Strattam saw an opportunity in this space of smaller hosting companies with the opportunity to consolidate," said Jeremy Pease, senior vice president of product and strategy for St. Louis-based Contegix, in an interview with CRN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Jayhawks913
|8
|Help me find stuff
|1 hr
|Jayhawks913
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jun 9
|Guyfromkc88
|62
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|Jun 9
|Anonymous
|168
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|emily
|185
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC