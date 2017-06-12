Center for Global Engagement to honor...

Center for Global Engagement to honor Burnham legacy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

It's been 15 years since Martin Burnham died and Gracia Burnham was injured as the Philippine military attempted to rescue the hostages from militants. "Martin and Gracia were not your ordinary people," said Joshua Paxton, assistant professor of intercultural studies at Calvary University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr bill 20,937
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16) Thu Jayhawks913 12
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Thu Jayhawks913 35
H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16) Thu Jayhawks913 8
Help me find stuff Thu Jayhawks913 20
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jun 9 Guyfromkc88 62
I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10) Jun 9 Anonymous 168
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC