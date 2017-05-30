Caruso-McMullin engagement

Caruso-McMullin engagement

Alex Caruso and Susie Caruso, of the Kansas City area, announce the engagement of their daughter, Alana Michelle Caruso, of Columbia, to Benton Marvin McMullin, of Columbia. He is the son of Jim and Sharon McMullin, of La Monte.

