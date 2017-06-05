Cancer survivor's first and last day of school photos inspire thousands
The pictures show the contrast between the 7-year-old on her first day of school, fighting cancer, and her last day of school, cancer free. KANSAS CITY, MO A picture of a 7-year-old cancer survivor in Missouri depicting her battle with the disease is going viral and giving others hope.
