Canadian men plead guilty in smuggling case

Three Canadian men have pleaded guilty to their roles in a $17 million scheme that smuggled 620,000 cartons of cigarettes from Kansas City to New York. Federal prosecutors said Thursday the three were among 18 people charged in Kansas City with illegally shipping the cigarettes to avoid New York's excise tax of $4.35 per pack.

