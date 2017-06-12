Buescher asks Mo. Supreme Court to review Jefferson City properties case

Barbara Buescher wants the Missouri Supreme Court to do what two lower courts have not - tell Jefferson City's government it doesn't have the power to mitigate hazards on her property, then send her a bill for the work. Audrey Smollen, Buescher's attorney, asked the high court Wednesday to hear the case, after the Cole County Circuit Court last year and the state appeals court in Kansas City in May upheld the city's $24,785 bill for abating problems on some of Buescher's properties.

