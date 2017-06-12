Buescher asks Mo. Supreme Court to review Jefferson City properties case
Barbara Buescher wants the Missouri Supreme Court to do what two lower courts have not - tell Jefferson City's government it doesn't have the power to mitigate hazards on her property, then send her a bill for the work. Audrey Smollen, Buescher's attorney, asked the high court Wednesday to hear the case, after the Cole County Circuit Court last year and the state appeals court in Kansas City in May upheld the city's $24,785 bill for abating problems on some of Buescher's properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds,OPIATES AND OTHERS
|10 hr
|Onlineshopx
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16)
|Jun 15
|Jayhawks913
|12
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jun 15
|Jayhawks913
|35
|H train - fellow users help ! (Oct '16)
|Jun 15
|Jayhawks913
|8
|Help me find stuff
|Jun 15
|Jayhawks913
|20
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jun 9
|Guyfromkc88
|62
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC