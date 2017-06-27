Authorities probe bomb found in Kansas field
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department tells the Emporia Gazette that the improvised explosive device was found shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday near Allen by a person who was renting the field. CLAYTON, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Emilee
|186
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|abdl (Jan '15)
|Mon
|ForeverKid17
|11
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Mon
|crip
|236
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Kebabs121
|38
|Help with H plug
|Sun
|Kebabs121
|3
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Kebabs121
|65
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC