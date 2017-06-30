an American in Paris Will Grace Starlight Stage This July
An American in Paris, the most-awarded new musical of 2015 and winner of four Tony Awards, will make its Kansas City debut at Starlight Theatre on July 11-16. The national touring production is the fourth show of Starlight's 67th Broadway season and one of three brand-new musicals taking the Starlight stage this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|Just more info
|128
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Kebabs121
|8
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Wed
|poor kids
|340
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Jun 27
|Emilee
|186
|abdl (Jan '15)
|Jun 26
|ForeverKid17
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Jun 26
|crip
|236
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC