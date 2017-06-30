an American in Paris Will Grace Starl...

an American in Paris Will Grace Starlight Stage This July

An American in Paris, the most-awarded new musical of 2015 and winner of four Tony Awards, will make its Kansas City debut at Starlight Theatre on July 11-16. The national touring production is the fourth show of Starlight's 67th Broadway season and one of three brand-new musicals taking the Starlight stage this summer.

