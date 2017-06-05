911, lemonade emergency! Officers visit wannabe cop's stand
The Kansas City Star reports that Hannah Pasley set up her lemonade stand last Friday and Saturday to raise money to buy her own police uniform. After buying the uniform Saturday morning, Hannah returned to her stand - wearing police coat and hat - that afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|Aceboogie87
|60
|I hate kansas city, missouri (Jun '10)
|23 hr
|Truth
|167
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Charles Porter
|24
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Mon
|henry
|184
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Beware
|339
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC