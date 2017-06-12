9 OU students receive Fulbright Grant...

9 OU students receive Fulbright Grants for studies abroad

The Fulbright Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, provides students with a one-year grant for study and research projects or to teach English in more than 150 countries. The grants are awarded on the basis of academic excellence, achievement and leadership potential, said Bushra Asif, the Fulbright Programs Coordinator in the OU College of International Studies.

