Woman Charged for Transporting Fentan...

Woman Charged for Transporting Fentanyl at Kansas City, MO Bus Station

12 hrs ago

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, a K-9 sniffing luggage at a Kansas City, Mo., bus station on Monday, May 8, 12017, detected narcotics in a large, grey, hard-sided suitcase. The suitcase had a baggage claim ticket with Castro's name on it, indicating it was being transported to New York, N.Y. A Kansas City police detective located Castro in the bus station and she agreed to let him search her luggage.

