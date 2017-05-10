Woman Charged for Transporting Fentanyl at Kansas City, MO Bus Station
According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, a K-9 sniffing luggage at a Kansas City, Mo., bus station on Monday, May 8, 12017, detected narcotics in a large, grey, hard-sided suitcase. The suitcase had a baggage claim ticket with Castro's name on it, indicating it was being transported to New York, N.Y. A Kansas City police detective located Castro in the bus station and she agreed to let him search her luggage.
