Why U.S. Criminal Courts Are So Dependent on Plea Bargaining
Shondel Church was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, last July, accused of stealing a generator and a tool box from his stepmother. He sat in Lafayette County Jail for six weeks before his first conversation with a public defender, Matthew Gass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Mon
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Sun
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC