Who You Gonna Call? HateBusters
Dr. Ed Chasteen of Liberty, Missouri, gets to his "office" - the first table in a local diner - at 6:30 a.m. every weekday. "My wife doesn't like me meeting people in the house," he said, sitting at a high table at Ginger Sue's, surrounded by stacks of pancakes and paper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 30
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC