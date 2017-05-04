What's up KC? Lineup for your May 5 weekend

The KC Streetcar is turning one year old! Celebrate under the big tent outside Union Station with Mayor Sly James on Saturday from 11 a.m. 2 p.m.! There will be tons of activities like music, games, and of course, birthday cake! Grab your lightsaber and head down to Berkley Riverfront Park on Saturday night for a chance to be a part of the Largest Lightsaber Battle World Record Attempt! The event also kicks off Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month and all proceeds will benefit Children's Mercy Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.