What's up KC? Lineup for your May 5 weekend

The KC Streetcar is turning one year old! Celebrate under the big tent outside Union Station with Mayor Sly James on Saturday from 11 a.m. 2 p.m.! There will be tons of activities like music, games, and of course, birthday cake! Grab your lightsaber and head down to Berkley Riverfront Park on Saturday night for a chance to be a part of the Largest Lightsaber Battle World Record Attempt! The event also kicks off Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month and all proceeds will benefit Children's Mercy Hospital.

