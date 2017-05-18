What's up KC? Lineup for your May 19 ...

What's up KC? Lineup for your May 19 weekend

Brew-B-Que BBQ and craft beer come together for a special festival and competition on Saturday! You can sample over 100 craft beers and feast on some of the best barbecue Kansas City has to offer at the Brew-B-Que beer festival and barbecue truck competition. It starts at 12 p.m. on the grounds of the Kansas City Renaissance Festival.

