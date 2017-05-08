What to do if a loved one is mentally...

What to do if a loved one is mentally ill? Often the only option is a nursing home.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Miami Herald

Clara Gamargo talks about her son, Marquis Gamargo, in her home in Kansas City. Marquis, 24, has schizophrenia and the state of Missouri has guardianship of him and has placed him in a skilled nursing facility in Hannibal, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr thorium 21,011
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) 6 hr pussydestroyer6969 149
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... May 1 Workingintown 1
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Apr 30 Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 30 justvisiting2017 50
News Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links Apr 27 Shirley 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC