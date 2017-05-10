What Passed And Failed In MO Legislative Session
The Missouri Legislature wrapped up its annual session Friday. Here's a look at some of the bills that passed or failed: Provides $27.7 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1. Fully funds K-12 schools but cuts core funding for public colleges and universities by 6.6 percent.
