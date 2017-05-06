Waterside District evacuated Friday a...

Waterside District evacuated Friday after fire alarm goes off

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

For seven days, the blare of trombones, tubas, washboards, guitars and soul-stirring vocals washes over this city as arti KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The last time the Kansas City Chiefs selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft, Andy Reid was an of For the second year in a row, the Marlins are the top-ranked team in the nation, and chasing a national title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr FlyOnTheWall 21,004
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) 9 hr anonymous 148
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) Fri Anonymous snob 553
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... May 1 Workingintown 1
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Apr 30 Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 30 justvisiting2017 50
News Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links Apr 27 Shirley 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,704 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC