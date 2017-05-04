Veterans invited to learn more about ...

Veterans invited to learn more about PTSD and ways to cope

A veteran's group is holding a seminar in Kansas City to fight against the stigma attached to post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Vietnam Veterans of America will share information with people who are suffering at Optimist Hall, 11154 Blue Ridge Blvd. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "A veteran sometimes feels they have to watch everything," said Roland Norris, VVA spokesman.

