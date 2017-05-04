Veterans invited to learn more about PTSD and ways to cope
A veteran's group is holding a seminar in Kansas City to fight against the stigma attached to post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Vietnam Veterans of America will share information with people who are suffering at Optimist Hall, 11154 Blue Ridge Blvd. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "A veteran sometimes feels they have to watch everything," said Roland Norris, VVA spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Anonymous snob
|553
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 30
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC