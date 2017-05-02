Veterans Community Project Is Building A Village Of Tiny Houses For Homeless Vets
It's really depressing to think about how many veterans have gone to war and served their country well only to come back to the U.S. and find themselves without a home. And even though the government provides assitance to some the staggering number of homeless veterans proves these government programs simply aren't doing enough.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|20,996
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Mon
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Sun
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
