University of Missouri set to introduce new chancellor
This 2014 photo provided by the State University of New York shows Alexander Cartwright, the provost and executive vice chancellor at the university. The University of Missouri System is set to hire Cartwright to run its flagship campus in Columbia, two years after the previous chancellor resigned amid protests over racial concerns on campus.
